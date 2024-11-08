Air defence systems shot down 4 missiles and 62 of 92 UAVs fired by RF. 26 disappeared from radar. 1 Shahed is in airspace. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 8 November, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with missiles, including ballistic missiles, and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the enemy struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, four X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region, 92 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

The Russians also fired with GABs in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Air Defence Forces confirmed the downing of 4 air-launched cruise missiles X-59/X-69 and 62 UAVs in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

26 enemy drones disappeared from radar in different regions of Ukraine.

One is still in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat operations are ongoing.

The nighttime Russian attack resulted in casualties and damage to civilian homes and property in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Khmelnytskyi regions.

