ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11163 visitors online
News War
1 490 5

Air defence systems shot down 4 missiles and 62 of 92 UAVs fired by RF. 26 disappeared from radar. 1 Shahed is in airspace. INFOGRAPHICS

Атака 8 листопада 2024 року: Скільки цілей збила ППО

On the night of 8 November, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with missiles, including ballistic missiles, and Shahed-type attack UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the enemy struck with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, four X-59/69 guided missiles from the airspace of the Belgorod region, 92 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel - Russia, and Chauda - Crimea.

The Russians also fired with GABs in Kharkiv and Sumy regions.

Read more: Russian Federation has launched 106 UAVs over Ukraine: air defense shot down 74 targets, another 25 were lost in location. INFOGRAPHICS

Air Defence Forces confirmed the downing of 4 air-launched cruise missiles X-59/X-69 and 62 UAVs in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

26 enemy drones disappeared from radar in different regions of Ukraine.

One is still in the airspace of Ukraine. Combat operations are ongoing.

The nighttime Russian attack resulted in casualties and damage to civilian homes and property in Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Read more: Putin declared readiness for "peace talks": Ukraine should become neutral, and its borders should be where "people want"

Атака 8 листопада 2024 року: Скільки цілей збила ППО

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1454) Air forces (1403)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 