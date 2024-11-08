TCR and SS about putting Sternenko on wanted list: He did not provide number of important details, it is not "revenge"

The Odesa Regional TCR and SS commented on putting volunteer Serhii Sternenko on the wanted notice.

"In connection with Serhii Sternenko's recent public statements about putting him on the wanted list and attempts to discredit the activities of the territorial centers of recruitment and social support (TCR and SS), we provide an official explanation to avoid manipulation and distortion of facts. Serhii Sternenko did not inform us about a number of important details that significantly change the understanding of the situation," the statement said.

The TCR and SS noted that Sternenko had already visited the Prymorskyi Regional TCR and SS, where he paid an administrative fine for violating the rules of military registration. He was also sent to a MMC.

"These facts indicate that Mr. Sternenko was aware of the need to fulfill his duties as a person liable for military service and took appropriate measures to regulate his status.

In his public statements, Mr. Sternenko also hints that his search is allegedly "revenge" for his criticism of the military. Such accusations are unfounded and are intended to arouse public sympathy and create a negative impression of the work of the TCR and the SS. We note that military institutions act exclusively within the framework of the law, in particular, in accordance with Article 259 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine and other regulatory legal acts governing the rules of military registration and mobilization training," the regional TCR added.

Sternenko and other citizens who have doubts about the legitimacy of the actions of the TCR and SS were urged to contact the structural units of the Odesa Regional TCR and SS directly to clarify all circumstances and eliminate possible misunderstandings.

"Public criticism and attempts to discredit based on manipulative statements are not a constructive way to resolve the situation and undermine public confidence in state institutions that protect our country," they concluded.

Earlier, volunteer Serhii Sternenko said that he had learned from the media that Prymorskyi TCR put him on the wanted list for allegedly violating the rules of military registration.

