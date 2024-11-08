Enemy increased intensity of assaults in Siversk direction - OTG "Luhansk"

The occupants are trying to conduct assaults in the Siversk direction, actively using equipment for this purpose.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the OTG "Luhansk", on Hromadske Radio.

"The enemy has also become more active in the Siversk direction. The Russians are trying to conduct assaults using equipment. Since November 1, the occupiers have already tried to break through the Ukrainian defense twice," the statement said.

The spokeswoman noted that one of the assaults was very massive. Defense forces destroyed 25 units of enemy equipment.

Among them:

10 tanks;

12 armored combat vehicles;

2 MT-LBS;

1 ZU-23-2;

In addition, the Ukrainian military killed more than 100 Russian personnel.

Bobovnikova added that the situation in Chasiv Yar has slightly improved.

As a reminder, the enemy is looking for weaknesses and is constantly replenishing losses in equipment and personnel in the Donetsk region. The Russians are using armored tanks and moving in columns. All this is accompanied by a large amount of artillery, which is combined with precision fire on zero positions.

