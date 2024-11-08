Europe will not be able to finance the war in Ukraine without Trump - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says that Europe will not be able to finance Ukraine's defense on its own if the United States stops its support under Donald Trump's new presidential term.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

Orban recalled his "peacekeeping" trips to Kyiv, Moscow, and Beijing in the summer and said that recent events had confirmed the conclusions of his visits.

The Hungarian prime minister said that the United States is allegedly going to "withdraw" from the war, which he considers "losing."

Therefore, according to him, if Trump decides not to support Ukraine, Europe will not be able to finance such support on its own.

"The Americans are going to get out of this war. Europe cannot finance this war on its own," Orban added.

