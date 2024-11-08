Ukraine returns bodies of 563 fallen defenders

As a result of repatriation activities, the bodies of 563 fallen defenders were returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, 320 bodies of Ukrainian defenders killed in the Donetsk direction and 89 fallen soldiers from the Bakhmut direction were repatriated. Also, it was possible to return 154 bodies from morgues in the Russian Federation.



As noted, the fallen defenders were returned thanks to the cooperation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of POWs with the Joint Center of the SSU, the MIA of Ukraine, the Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, the Secretariat of the Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation (CD CMC)), MD SESU (Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine), and other representatives of the security and defense sector of Ukraine.

"Special thanks for the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross.



The Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport the repatriated bodies and remains to the designated state institutions. Representatives of law enforcement agencies and forensic experts will identify the victims," the Coordination Center added.