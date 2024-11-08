Military Chornovol: Funds are being deducted from my "combat" funds to "servant of people" Kachura. He filed lawsuit when I told him he was founder of Medvedchuk’s party

Former MP and operator of the "Stugna" ATGM, Tetiana Chornovol, said that funds from her combat pay were being deducted to Oleksandr Kachura, a MP of the "Servant of the People" party.

She posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"I am asking for the public's help, maximum publicity with demands for an apology from the ‘green government’. This absolute evil must be punished. A young, healthy bull Kachura, Medvedchuk's protégé, wipes his pants in the Verkhovna Rada, gets buns in the Presidential Administration, goes to restaurants with his wife, plays with his children, has fun abroad and collects combat pay from the woman who has been defending his deputy and a well-fed life at the front for three years, whose husband died in the war, and who does not see her children", the military said.

According to Chornovol, Kachura "stole" her combat payments, using "official position, blackmail, coercion and corruption".

"The essence of the case is as follows: I have published the information from official registers that Kachura was the founder of Medvedchuk's party. Later, this was confirmed by official letters from the Ministry of Justice.

However, the Boryspil court upheld Kachura's claim against me and money began to be withdrawn from my soldiers' accounts. I am asking you people to bring this highway robber to national responsibility. I don't have time, so please ask for me who are the judges who have bent under the boogeyman from the authorities and have made a deliberately illegal decision. They should at least be publicly disgraced in front of the whole world. I demand compensation for moral damages from the 'Greens' - 500 FPVs-kamikaze", she concluded.

