There are no and will not be any restrictions on firewood harvesting for people - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stressed that there will not be any restrictions on firewood harvesting for people, and the President of Ukraine will not sign a bill on fines for firewood storage.

According to Censor.NET, Shmyhal said this during a government meeting in Odesa.

"There are several important things about firewood harvesting in rural areas. This is an important, backup and sometimes the main fuel for people, so I emphasise: there are no restrictions on firewood harvesting for people and there will be no restrictions. The high-profile MP bill on fines for firewood storage will not be signed by the President of Ukraine", the Prime Minister stressed.

Moreover, according to Shmyhal, the state and the government will do everything possible to assist Ukrainians who harvest firewood to heat their homes in winter.

As a reminder, on 10 October 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 9665, which amends the Administrative and Criminal Codes to increase liability for the storage of wood, including firewood, shrubs or wood in large quantities without documents.

In turn, presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would not sign a law introducing criminal liability for cutting down shrubs or storing firewood without documents confirming its origin.