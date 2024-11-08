Occupiers hit critical infrastructure of Sumy community with ballistic missiles: Three employees of enterprise were wounded (updated)

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Sumy community, attacking critical infrastructure.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, on 8 November, the enemy launched a missile attack (ballistics) on the critical infrastructure of the Sumy community", the statement said.

It is also noted that emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

"Take care of yourselves and your families, do not ignore air raid alerts", the RMA called.

Updated information

According to the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, on 8 November 2024, at about 17:06, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers launched a missile attack on an enterprise in Sumy.

As a result of the enemy attack, two employees were injured. In addition, the company's property was damaged.

Update as of 20.04

"The number of wounded due to a missile attack on an enterprise in Sumy has increased to three - a 36-year-old woman and two men in their 40s", the RMA said.