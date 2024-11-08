US has allocated $1.3 billion to Ukraine to compensate for state budget expenditures

On 8 November, Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and World Bank Regional Director for Eastern Europe Bob Som signed a grant agreement under the "Public Expenditure Support for Enhanced Accountability in Ukraine" (PEACE in Ukraine) project.

The aim of the project is to partially compensate for state budget expenditures, in particular, social and humanitarian expenditures not related to the security and defence sector, Censor.NET reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Finance.

The grant agreement provides for Ukraine to receive a tranche under the PEACE in Ukraine Project, consisting of:

USD 1.35 billion - a grant from the United States of America;

EUR 10.8 million - funds from the Multi-Donor Trust Fund for co-financing the Second Economic Recovery Policy Loan for Ukraine.

The funds will be transferred to the state budget of Ukraine in the coming days.

"I am grateful to the United States Government, partner countries, and the World Bank team for their crucial financial support and partnership at a crucial time for Ukraine. The funds raised will make a significant contribution to the priority social expenditures of the state budget of Ukraine", Serhii Marchenko said.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ministry of Finance has already raised almost USD 28 billion and more than EUR 1.4 billion in budget support through the PEACE in Ukraine project.

In addition, the Ministry of Finance is committed to an accountable and transparent process of raising funds. Together with Deloitte Consulting, which implements the USAID SOERA project, it monitors the use of direct budget support from the US Government, and with the auditing company PriceWaterhouseCoopers Ukraine, it conducts an audit according to agreed procedures to determine the eligible public expenditures made by Ukraine under the PEACE in Ukraine project.

In cooperation with the World Bank, all payments are made on the basis of monthly reports, separately for each category of employees and recipients of social state aid. This mechanism facilitates the rapid disbursement of funds to the Government of Ukraine, while ensuring transparency in the use of the financial assistance provided.