Almost all EU leaders agree that fate of Ukraine cannot be decided over heads of Ukrainians - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that almost all European leaders agree that the fate of Ukraine "cannot be decided over the heads of its citizens".

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this after an informal meeting of the European Council in Budapest.

"Almost everyone agrees that it is impossible to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine; and it should remain so, it is impossible to negotiate about Ukrainians over their heads", Scholz said.

He added that it is also clear that Ukraine is a European nation with a clear orientation towards the EU and its democratic values.

According to the German Chancellor, it was from this perspective that he and his EU colleagues discussed the situation in Ukraine in the Hungarian capital, against which Russia continues to wage war with unabated ferocity. At the same time, the Chancellor acknowledged that the positions of some European countries, such as Hungary, on certain issues of assistance to Ukraine still differ from those of "Germany and many other friends in Europe, for whom it is a priority to provide Ukraine with the necessary support".

"And we will continue to do this (help - Ed.), because this is one of the most important tasks", Scholz said.

He once again stressed the importance of the $50 billion credit line from the G7 countries, as it will provide Ukraine with the necessary financial means to ensure its defence capability, regardless of "fiscal constraints of individual countries and political development".

"It is important at the same time to show our readiness to do even more than the assistance we have mobilised before", the politician said, assuring that this is important to him.

No specific decisions on Ukraine were made at the meeting in Budapest, as it was an informal meeting, which nevertheless allowed for a substantive discussion of important issues, the German prime minister said.

He also said that he and his colleagues focused on the further development of transatlantic relations, as the United States remains the EU's most important partner, and in case Washington wants to "strongly prioritise its internal interests". Under any circumstances, the EU must remain even more united and at the same time invest more in its own security, including European defence production, and economic strength.

"Europeans are ready for this", he is sure.