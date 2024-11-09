ICC to investigate case against prosecutor Khan who issued Putin’s arrest warrant - Reuters

The International Criminal Court's governing body will launch an external investigation into ICC Chief Prosecutor Kareem Khan. He was accused of sexual harassment.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

In an internal document sent to member states, Khan is urged to temporarily relinquish his duties at the International War Crimes Court in The Hague for the duration of the investigation.

"The prosecutor should resign immediately to pave the way for an independent investigation," the document says.

However, as the agency notes, it is not yet clear whether the court's governing body has asked Khan to do so.

Khan's office forwarded journalists' questions to his lawyer, and media calls and inquiries to his lawyers went unanswered.

At the same time, Khan denies the allegations of alleged misconduct, which were reported to the court's governing body in October. Then the ICC chief prosecutor asked the court's own internal control body to investigate them.

It is noted that the external investigation was agreed upon at a meeting of the core group of the court's governing body, the Assembly of States Parties, on November 7.

Currently, the ICC judges are considering Khan's request, filed in May, for arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and leaders of the Hamas terrorist group. The prosecutor himself said that the misconduct charges coincided with a disinformation campaign against his office.

A source familiar with the matter said that the alleged victim in the Khan case does not have confidence in the independence of the court's internal body, whose new head is a former employee of Khan's, as details of the misconduct reports have been leaked.

An arrest warrant for Putin

On March 17, 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Presidential Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

The ICC also issued an arrest warrant for Russian Black Sea Fleet Commander Sokolov and Russian Long-Range Aviation Commander Kobylash.

On June 25, 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov.

On September 2, 2024, Putin visited Mongolia, which is obliged to arrest him under the ICC warrant. However, the Russian dictator was assured that he would not be arrested for war crimes under the ICC warrant. This was his first visit to a country that has ratified the Rome Statute.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has called on Mongolia to execute a binding international arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visits the country. The ministry reminded that Putin is a war criminal.