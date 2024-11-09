US to send over 500 Patriot and NASAMS interceptor missiles to Ukraine immediately - WSJ

In the coming weeks, more than 500 interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems from the United States will arrive in Ukraine, which should meet Kyiv's needs by the end of 2024.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to an unnamed official of the Joe Biden administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the US assistance is provided due to the increase in massive attacks by Russian drones in Ukraine.

The missiles are expected to arrive soon.

One US official said that this assistance should satisfy the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense until the end of 2024.

The publication also writes that the United States currently has $7 billion in military aid for Ukraine that has not yet been spent, as well as more than $2 billion to finance long-term contracts for the supply of equipment for the Defense Forces.

Earlier it was reported that Canada sent Ukraine the first ordered NASAMS air defense system.