In October, average daily losses of Russian Federation on battlefield in Ukraine reached new high, - British Defense Minister Geeley

October 2024 was the largest for the Russian army in terms of total losses since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine - 41,980 occupants were eliminated.

British Defense Secretary John Healey said this in an interview with The Telegraph, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the latest data from British military intelligence show that the average daily losses of Russians (killed and wounded) in Ukraine in October reached a new high of 1,354 people per day.

The publication writes that this is the second month in a row that Russian troops have suffered high average daily losses.

It is noted that October of this year was the largest for the Russian invaders in terms of total losses since the beginning of the full-scale war - 41,980 people.

Read more: Russia is "ready to listen" to Trump’s proposals to resolve war in Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

According to UK military intelligence, the previous maximum was recorded in May 2024 and amounted to 39,110 people per month.

In general, according to British estimates, since February 24, 2024, the estimated losses of Russians in manpower have amounted to more than 696,000.

Healy noted that Russia currently spends 40% of its budget on defense, and this is not beneficial for the country.

Many analysts believe that it will be difficult for Putin to maintain this level of spending after 2025.

When asked whether Ukraine and the West will win Russia's war of attrition, Healy answered in the affirmative, emphasizing that "the West can and must."

See more: Russians attacked two districts of Kherson region overnight: Three killed, houses, penitentiary, educational institution, shop and cemetery damaged. PHOTOS

He also believes that despite the re-election of Donald Trump as US president, Britain will not change its strategic calculations, while the focus of the United States is likely to shift.

"I also recognize that regardless of whether Harris or Trump is elected, America is shifting its strategic priorities and focus, and will continue to do so toward the Indo-Pacific. This is a reality that all NATO countries must recognize," the British minister added.

Healey also said that Ukraine should be given "the freedom to decide how to balance war and negotiations" and rejected suggestions that Russia's current successes on the battlefield mean it is unstoppable.