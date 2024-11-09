In absence of response, already in 2025, Russian Federation will be able to produce 30% more artillery shells than EU - Sybiha

Without an appropriate response or prevention, Russia will be able to produce 30% more artillery shells than the European Union next year.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha during a press conference,

"According to Ukrainian intelligence, next year, if there is no appropriate response or prevention, Russia will be able to produce 30% more artillery shells than all the countries of the European Union combined," Sybiha said.

According to him, it is necessary to think strategically about this and prevent it strategically. He clarified that he is primarily referring to the so-called shadow fleet, which even now helps Russia to continue to trade in energy and oil, bypassing sanctions.

"Therefore, it is very important that further strengthening of the sanctions policy of the European Union, our partners, focuses on this aspect as well," Sybiha added.

