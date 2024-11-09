This means globalization of war - Borrell on deployment of North Korean troops on territory of Russia

The involvement of North Korean troops in Russia's war against Ukraine is one of the most disturbing things that has happened in recent days.

This was stated by EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv on Saturday, November 9, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

"This means the globalization of war. Who could have imagined that North Korean troops would fight against Ukraine?" the diplomat said.

During the press conference, the EU diplomat said that he had recently been to the South Korean capital Seoul "to put diplomatic pressure on the Indo-Pacific region and in particular on North Korea through its neighbors, "to make them realize that this is a worrying path."

"And we will continue to exert diplomatic pressure to try to avoid an increase in this presence," Borrell said.

As a reminder, the United States, the European Union, and nine other Free World countries recently issued a joint statement condemning Russia's deployment of North Korean troops near the Ukrainian border to be used in combat.

