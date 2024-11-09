There is still no consensus among EU countries on sending instructors to Ukraine to train military of Armed Forces - Borrell

Currently, there is still no consensus among the European Union countries on the issue of sending instructors to train the Ukrainian military directly on the territory of Ukraine.

This was stated by the EU's chief diplomat Josep Borrell at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga in Kyiv on Saturday, November 9, the European Parliament writes, Censor.NET reports.

"As for the training mission that would operate on Ukrainian territory, there is still no consensus of member states to reach this decision. But the training mission can continue its work (on the territory of EU countries - ed.)," Borrell said.

He also noted that by the end of this year, the EU military training mission for Ukraine will have trained 75,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

"We are trying to train Ukrainian soldiers as close to the Ukrainian border as possible, but this is not a defense mission as such... There is currently no consensus on doing this on Ukrainian territory. I cannot rule out that this will happen. But my task is to try to keep the mission working and increase the number of Ukrainian soldiers being trained," said the European diplomat.

