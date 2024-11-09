Troops of Russian Federation are actively preparing for assault operations on some areas of front: they have moved assault groups to forward positions - Defense Forces of South

The Armed Forces expect that the Russians will soon begin to actively assault Ukrainian positions in one of the frontline areas. The most "dangerous" areas are the Vremivka direction and the area of Huliaipole.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, said this on television, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"According to our intelligence, Russian troops are actively preparing for assault operations in certain areas of the demarcation line. They have brought in reinforcements, replenished ammunition, and are conducting aerial and engineering reconnaissance of our positions, i.e. preparing to launch assault operations. Some assault groups have moved to the forefront. This suggests that the enemy will start attacking our positions in the near future. But it's a small offensive - the assault will begin on one of the sections of the contact line," he said.

Voloshyn said that the most dangerous areas are in the Vremivka direction (near the settlements of Levadne and Rivne) and near Huliaipol (the so-called "Robotyn ledge").

"In addition, there is information that the enemy is also concentrating a certain amount of forces and means on the coastal area on the left side of the Dnipro River - where Kamianske is located - to prepare assault groups for further assault operations," Voloshyn added.

