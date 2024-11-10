Foreign Ministry comments on Tusk’s statement on possibility of ceasefire: Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk assured that the United States was allegedly preparing important "decisions" regarding the war in Ukraine. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry responded.

According to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi, no decisions can be made bypassing Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi thanked the Polish Prime Minister for reaffirming his commitment to the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine." Ukraine emphasizes the need for strict adherence to this principle.

The spokesperson also added that only Ukraine can determine the path to peace, as there is a war on its territory.

The war is on Ukrainian soil, so it is Ukraine that will determine the parameters of the path to a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace. It is in the interest of all peace-loving states to see a just end to Russia's aggression against Ukraine with respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, international law, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," Tychy said.

Earlier, Tusk said that there may be statements about the date of the ceasefire in Ukraine in the near future. Former NATO Commander in Europe Stavridis, in turn, said that Ukraine could lose 20% of its territory but gain EU membership and in a few years get the prospect of joining the Alliance.