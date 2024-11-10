Over week, enemy losses amounted to 9800 occupiers and 1447 pieces of weapons and military equipment

From November 3 to 10, 2024, the Defense Forces eliminated more than 10 thousand occupants and destroyed more than 1400 pieces of enemy equipment.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

He emphasized that the enemy's losses for the week are as follows:

9800 occupiers;

1447 pieces of weapons and military equipment.

In particular, during the week, the Defense Forces destroyed:

67 tanks;

203 armored combat vehicles;

194 artillery systems;

1 MLRS;

2 air defense systems;

523 units of motor vehicles;

20 units of special equipment.

In addition, our defenders destroyed 5 enemy missiles and 432 UAVs.

Watch more: Border guards dealt devastating blow to occupiers, destroying strongholds and personnel shelters. VIDEO