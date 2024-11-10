Fighting continues near Promin, Selydove and Hryhorivka, enemy tried to break through our defense 39 times in Kurakhove direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 108 combat engagements have taken place in the frontline. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russians.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

At the same time, as noted, the occupiers continue to be active on the Kurakhivka, Pokrovsk and Vremivka directions.

Shelling of the territory of Ukraine

Today, a number of localities in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, including Pavlivka, Hrabovske, Rozhkovychi, Dmytrivka, Basivka and Tymofiivka, suffered from the shelling by the terrorist army.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers conducted two attacks near Starytsia and Vovchansk, and the invaders dropped an air bomb on the outskirts of Kharkiv.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions in the vicinity of Kindrashivka and Zelenyi Hai twice during the day.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, the aggressor attacked three times in the Liman sector in the areas of Terny, Torske and Serebrianka. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one occupant's attack near Stupochky. Another firefight is ongoing in this area. The enemy launched four KABs on Sloviansk.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, attacked Ukrainian positions eight times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, and also launched an air strike near Kostiantynivka.

"Fighting continues in the Pokrovsk direction, 15 times today clashes of varying intensity started there. Attacks in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Selydove and Petrivka were repelled. Currently, six more battles are ongoing in the areas of Promin, Krutyi Yar, Sukhyi Yar, Selydove and Hryhorivka. The enemy dropped bombs on Lysivka and Kotlyno," the General Staff noted.

The enemy is still active in the Kurakhove direction. The enemy tried to break through our defense 39 times today. Our soldiers repelled the enemy's attacks near Illinka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselydivka, Novodmitrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Dale and Katerynivka. Over the course of the day, 19 attacks were repelled, and 20 attacks continue.

Situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders 13 times in the areas of Trudove, Konstantynopolske, Uspenivka and Makarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants tried to break through our defenses in the area of Mala Tokmachka once, while at the same time they launched air strikes on Temyrivka, Novodarivka and Zelene Pole.

The situation in the Prydniprovsky direction remained unchanged. The enemy conducted four unsuccessful assaults, and one battle is still ongoing. The enemy attacked Olhivka with twelve NARs.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other areas.

"Ukrainian troops are controlling the situation and exhausting the enemy along the entire combat line and in the rear," the General Staff emphasizes.