Occupiers shelled Svesa community in Sumy region, one person was killed and three others wounded

On Sunday, November 10, Russian invaders attacked the Svesa community in the Sumy region. One person was killed and one was wounded.

This was stated by the head of the community Daria Dariko in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to her, as a result of Russian shelling, one person was killed and three others were injured.

It is also reported that on that day, air defense forces shot down 10 enemy "shaheds" in the region.

