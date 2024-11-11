Working with US on new defence packages that support our air defence system - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is working with partners from the United States of America on new defence packages that support our air defence system.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"This week we also have important decisions from our partners. Something that really helps. This is France - there is a decision on a missile package. We are continuing an extremely important training programme for our soldiers with France", the president said.

He also added that Ukraine is working with the United States on new defence packages that support the air defence system.

"And this is something that is extremely necessary before the winter - in the face of constant Russian strikes. We also need real progress in terms of range. There is a solution that allows American contractors to work in Ukraine to repair and maintain equipment. This will significantly speed up the processes", Zelenskyy stressed.

Earlier it was reported that in the coming weeks, more than 500 interceptor missiles for the Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems from the United States would arrive in Ukraine, which should meet Kyiv's needs by the end of 2024.

