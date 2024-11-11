New record for AFU: 1,770 occupiers eliminated in a day. Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are about 710,660 people, 9,253 tanks, 20,314 artillery systems, and 18,766 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 710,660 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.11.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 710660 (+1770) people,

tanks - 9253 (+4) units

armoured combat vehicles - 18766 (+40) units,

artillery systems - 20314 (+34) units,

MLRS - 1245 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 996 (+0) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18676 (+57),

cruise missiles - 2636 (+2),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 28802 (+119) units

special equipment - 3620 (+16).

