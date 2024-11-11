ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6341 visitors online
News
8 863 57

New record for AFU: 1,770 occupiers eliminated in a day. Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war are about 710,660 people, 9,253 tanks, 20,314 artillery systems, and 18,766 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Знищення росіян на Харківському напрямку

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defence forces have eliminated 710,660 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.11.24 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 710660 (+1770) people,
  • tanks - 9253 (+4) units
  • armoured combat vehicles - 18766 (+40) units,
  • artillery systems - 20314 (+34) units,
  • MLRS - 1245 (+0) units,
  • air defence systems - 996 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 369 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 18676 (+57),
  • cruise missiles - 2636 (+2),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 28802 (+119) units
  • special equipment - 3620 (+16).

Read more: Over week, enemy losses amounted to 9800 occupiers and 1447 pieces of weapons and military equipment

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (8838) Armed Forces HQ (3963) liquidation (2308) elimination (4912)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 