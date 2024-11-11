Over 180 combat engagements in frontline were over last day, more than half of them in two sectors - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces repelled 83 enemy attacks in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk sectors yesterday. In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded at the frontline on 10 November.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, on 10 November, the enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 70 air strikes, dropped 142 GABs, and used 1,538 kamikaze drones. In addition, it carried out 4697 attacks, including 77 from MLRS.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Yastrubyne, Pishchane, Bereza, Nova Sich, Khotyn, Oleksandrivka, Yablunivka, Novenke, Basivka, Kharkiv, Vilcha, Hrekivka, Vilkhuvatka, Berestove, Siversk, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Shcherbynivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Sukha Balka, Oleksandropil, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Romanivka, Dachne, Andriivka, Zelene Pole, Novodarivka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka, Olhivka.

Battles in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked six times in the vicinity of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, three occupiers' attacks took place over the last day. Defence forces repelled the enemy's assault near Kindrashivka, Zahryzove and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked six times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Terny, Torske and Serebrianka.

Ukrainian defenders restrained the enemy's offensive in the Siverskyi sector, repelling one enemy attack near Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, three firefights were registered in the vicinity of Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made 16 attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 35 aggressor's assault and offensive actions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka, Selydove, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar and Petrivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 48 attacks on the positions of our troops near Illinka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Sontsivka, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Dalne and Katerynivka. The occupiers were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Antonivka and Illinka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 13 assaults on our positions in the areas of Trudove, Konstantynopolske, Uspenivka and Makarivka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack the area.

Situation in the south and north

In the Orikhivskyi sector, the occupiers attacked twice in the direction of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka, received a fierce rebuff and suffered losses.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian invaders stormed the positions of our units seven times, but were unsuccessful.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. According to available information, enemy aircraft conducted 26 strikes using 48 GABs on its territory over the past day.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and are actively undermining the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1770 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised 4 tanks, 40 armoured combat vehicles, 34 artillery systems, 57 operational and tactical UAVs, two cruise missiles, 119 vehicles and 16 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces hit one artillery system and six areas of concentration of personnel and equipment of the Russian invaders.

