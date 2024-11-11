He tried to adjust strikes on the AFU on the border with Russia: SSU detains FSB agent in Sumy region

A FSB agent was detained in Sumy region who tried to pass on the locations of Ukrainian defenders to the Russians.

"The suspect was a 50-year-old local resident. The FSB recruited him through an old acquaintance who is now fighting against Ukraine as part of Russia's armed forces. The agent was supposed to reconnoiter the coordinates of fortifications, artillery firing positions and anti-aircraft missile systems of the AFU defending the border of Ukraine with Russia.

In case of obtaining the current geolocations of the Defence Forces, the occupiers planned to attack them from the air, including with missiles and Shahed-type kamikaze drones", the statement said.

The SBU CI detained the traitor in advance at the border in Shostka district.

The SSU seized his mobile phone, from which he was supposed to send an agent's "report" to the FSB in the form of voice messages.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

