Emergency power outages canceled in number of regions - DTEK

On the afternoon of November 11, 2024, power companies canceled emergency power outages in a number of regions.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to DTEK's press center.

"Emergency power outages have been canceled. Kyiv city, Kyiv, Dnipro, Donetsk and Odesa regions: as instructed by Ukrenergo, we are gradually returning the power. In case of changes, we will promptly inform you on our telegram channel," the statement said.

According to the RMA, emergency power outages have also been canceled in Cherkasy and Mykolaiv regions.

"Cherkasy region. Emergency power outages introduced due to the threat of missile attacks have been canceled since 1:05 p.m.," said Ihor Taburets, head of Cherkasy RMA.

"At 1:07 p.m., all consumers disconnected from the power supply by the Emergency Power Outages (EOP) were allowed to be reconnected," said Vitalii Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA.

