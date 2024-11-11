He worked for Russian Federation during occupation, and then "got job" at TCR and handed out summonses: Traitor to be tried in Odesa region

A traitor who worked for the Russian Federation during the occupation of Kherson region and later "got a job" in the TCR will be tried in Odesa region.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

The man used to work in the "Dariivska colony".

"During the occupation of part of the Kherson region, the former colony inspector moved to a similar position to the invaders. He worked in the seized institution for the 'new government' until the liberation of part of the region, and after the de-occupation decided to stay in the territory controlled by Ukraine", the statement said.

Subsequently, the man was mobilised and enlisted in one of the district military commissariats in Odesa region, where he served conscription notices to persons liable for military service. He told his colleagues about his conscious pro-Ukrainian position and concealed his collaboration with the occupiers.

The man was detained and charged with collaboration (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The indictment has now been sent to court. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 15 years.

