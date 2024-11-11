Ukraine and West will lose too much if Russia imposes law of strongest, - French Foreign Minister Barrot

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot believes that the allies should not be biased against the position of the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump on ending Russia's war against Ukraine. And Kyiv should determine the time and conditions for participation in the negotiation process on its own.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

"Faced with speculation about what the positions or initiatives of the new US administration might be, I think we should absolutely not rush and give (the administration - ed.) time," Barrot said.

He is convinced that any peace initiatives should ensure that Ukraine itself determines the terms and conditions for participation in the negotiation process.

At the same time, the French diplomat noted, Western allies should provide Kyiv with all the necessary means to repel Russian troops.

"Ukraine and the international community will lose too much if Russia imposes the law of the strongest," Barrot emphasized.

Earlier, Trump's senior adviser Brian Lanza said that the administration of the newly elected US president would focus on achieving peace in Ukraine, rather than allowing the country to regain the territories occupied by Russia. The Trump transition administration has denied adviser Lanza's remarks.

