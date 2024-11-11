Battle in area of Selydove continues. Situation in Kurakhove direction is difficult, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, November 11, 2024, 125 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the line and destroying the plans of the Russians.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

Strikes on the territory of Ukraine

As noted, during the day, the enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Riasne, Basivka, Novodmytrivka, Pokrovka, Pavlivka, Oleksandria, Kamianetska Sloboda, Bilovody, Myropillya, Dmytrivka in Sumy region; Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

Read more: Over 180 combat engagements in frontline were over last day, more than half of them in two sectors - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Kindrashivka once during the day, the attack was successfully repelled, the situation is under control.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, seven combat engagements took place in the Lyman direction near Hrekivka, Nevske, Terny and Serebryanka. One combat engagement is still ongoing in this direction.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy conducted one offensive in the area of Vyimka, and launched six air strikes with guided aerial bombs in the areas of Zakitne and Siversk.

The enemy launched strikes involving bombardment and attack aircraft in the Kramatorsk direction near Chasiv Yar, Novomarkove and Kramatorsk, and our defenders repelled one attack in the area of Chasiv Yar.

The General Staff also informs that in the Toretsk direction, the invaders attacked four times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. All attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. The enemy dropped 13 GABs on the settlements of Toretsk, Katerynivka, Petrivka and Kostyantynivka, and launched nine attacks with free-flight aerial rockets on the settlement of Druzhba.

"High enemy activity is still recorded in the Pokrovsk direction. Fourteen times today, clashes of varying intensity started. Fighting is ongoing in the vicinity of Selydove. Thirteen attacks were repelled near Myroliubivka, Promin, Hryhorivka and Lysivka," the statement said.

Read more: Ukraine and West will lose too much if Russia imposes law of strongest, - French Foreign Minister Barrot

It is also noted that the situation remains difficult in the Kurakhove direction. Eight attacks were repelled near Illinka, Novoselydivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka, Katerynivka and Kurakhove, and our defenders are steadily fighting another thirteen engagements.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor attacked 11 times near Trudove, Makarivka, Novodarivka, Rivnopil and Zelenyi Pole.

The enemy did not conduct active operations in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske directions.

Our defenders successfully repelled one Russian attack in the Orikhiv direction.

Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear.