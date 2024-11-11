Putin can take advantage of US transition period - Baerbock calls on Europe to increase aid to Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Berlin and Europe to increase aid to Ukraine, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take advantage of the transition period in the United States to intensify hostilities at the front.

Burbock said this at a press conference on Monday, November 11, DW reports, Censor.NET informs.

"We don't have time to wait until spring. This is exactly the transition period that Putin has been waiting for and preparing for," the minister said.

Read more: Battle in area of Selydove continues. Situation in Kurakhove direction is difficult, - General Staff

Burbock also emphasized the importance of strengthening Ukraine's air defense.

"On the eve of the US elections, there were more drone attacks on Kyiv than ever before, and these were targeted strikes on the capital," Baerbock said, noting that Russia's war against Ukraine "has reached a new phase."

The German official called on Germany to increase spending on Ukraine's defense, in particular to protect it from Russian drones.

Earlier, Baerbock said that NATO member states should increase defense spending. 2% of GDP is not enough.