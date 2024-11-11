Over past week, Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed 187 enemy reconnaissance and attack UAVs

Over the past week, the Air Defense of the Land Forces destroyed 187 enemy reconnaissance and attack drones.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

Air defense systems of the Land Forces were destroyed:

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 146 units;

UAV Orlan 10/30 - 12 units;

Zala UAV - 8 units;

Supercam UAV - 6 units;

Lancet UAV - 11 units;

UAV "Molniya" - 2 units.

UAV "Privet-82" - 2 units

