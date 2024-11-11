Trump appoints Stefanik as US ambassador to UN: She has low level of support for Ukraine

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen a candidate for the post of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. It will be Congresswoman Alice Stefanik, who has not always supported the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

He said this to CNN, Censor.NET reports.

"I am honored to nominate Congresswoman Alice Stefanik to serve as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in my cabinet. Alice is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart fighter for America first," Trump said.

What is known about Alice Stefanik?

Alice Stefanik is a congresswoman from New York, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House of Representatives.

Alice Stefanik, who chairs the House Republican Conference, has a low level of support for Ukraine, according to the Republicans for Ukraine civic initiative.

In general, she supports providing aid to Ukraine, but is critical of the scale and control over its use.

In particular, she voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act, which would have canceled $300 million in aid to Ukraine, and in 2024 she voted against the Supplemental Appropriations Act for Ukraine.

The congresswoman emphasizes the importance of transparency in providing military and financial support to Ukraine, prioritizing US national security interests.

In April 2022, she expressed strong support for the United States, but in November 2023, she expressed doubts about how the money to support Ukraine was being used and called for more assistance to Israel.