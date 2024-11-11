Rashists may launch assaults in southern Zaporizhzhia region "any day now" - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops may soon launch ground assaults in the south of the Zaporizhzhia region, they may begin "any day now".

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Sky News.

According to him, these attacks could create a new pressure point for Ukrainian defenders, who are already lagging behind in the east.

However, it is unclear whether it will be one large-scale Russian offensive or separate assaults, Voloshyn noted.

"The assaults may begin in the near future, we are not even talking about weeks, we expect it to happen any day now," said the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces.

Voloshyn added that Russian troops significantly outnumber Ukrainian defenders in the area.

Watch more: Occupier’s armored vehicle with tricolor on roof is on fire after unsuccessful assault in Siversk direction. VIDEO