Enemy accumulates reserves in Chasiv Yar area and advances in Toretsk direction - Luhansk OTG

Russian troops are gathering forces and accumulating reserves in the area of Chasiv Yar and on the Siversk direction. In some time, the number of active hostilities and assaults in these areas will resume.

This was reported by Anastasiia Bobovnikova, a spokeswoman for the Luhansk military operation, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The number of attacks has increased in the Toretsk direction. And in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the Siversk direction, there is still a tendency that the number of attacks is decreasing. For example, in the Siversk direction there was only 1 attack over the last day," said the spokesperson, answering the question what dynamics is observed in the area of their responsibility after the last week.

The enemy is also advancing in the Toretsk direction.

Read more: Russians are attempting to stealthily enter positions of our defenders in Chasiv Yar - 24th SMB

We can see that the dynamic situation in the Toretsk direction has been restored. Now the enemy is trying to attack with small infantry groups, as before. There were 16 attacks over the last day. Almost 90 people were killed or wounded in Toretsk itself over the last day," said Bobovnikova.

The spokeswoman of the Luhansk OTG noted that the enemy is using aviation in all 3 directions in their area of responsibility.

"Just today they struck Chasiv Yar and Kramatorsk, and in the Toretsk direction they launched 13 GABs, including at Toretsk and Kostiantynivka, and 9 attacks with free-flight aerial rockets at Druzhba," added the spokesperson.

Read more: Russian army prepares for active hostilities near Chasiv Yar, - OTG "Luhansk"