Kyiv will have preventive power outages during threat of Russian missile strike, - Yasno

On November 11, Kyiv introduced preventive power outages due to the threat of Russian missile attacks. Such measures will be applied when it is necessary for the security of the power system.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yasno CEO Serhii Kovalenko.

He noted that after the end of the air raid alert, it was not possible to immediately restore power supply.

What is a preventive power outage and how does it work?

Kovalenko explained that the power grid system operates as serial strings, and if one of the strings fails, it can lead to overloading and damage to equipment at substations or power plants.

He also reminded that usually the generation volumes can be adjusted with the help of TPPs and CHPPs, but the shelling in the summer significantly damaged thermal generation, so other facilities are currently being used for maneuvering.

This affects the speed of power supply restoration, as it takes some time for power units to reach the required capacity.

When asked whether the power will be turned off every time there is a threat of missile attack, Yasno's CEO said that such measures will be taken when necessary for the safety of the power system.

He called for understanding, as these restrictions are related to the war and are aimed at preventing more serious damage in case of damage to energy facilities.

"Power cutoff will be as long as necessary. Believe me, no one wants to do this just to annoy people. But as you rightly said, we are at war in our country. So we apologize for the inconvenience," Kovalenko summarized.