An unexpected alliance between Donald Trump, Viktor Orban and Pope Francis could force Kyiv to make concessions to Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Independent after a conversation with the Hungarian ambassador to the Vatican, Eduard Habsburg-Lothringen.

According to him, the Pope plays an important role in supporting the deal, under which Trump is likely to force Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia.

The Hungarian diplomat noted that during Trump's first presidency, political relations between Washington and Budapest "were at their peak", with the resolution of conflicts that threaten global security at the centre of the discussion.

"After the decision of the American electorate a few days ago, we really have great hope that Hungarian-American political cooperation will return to its peak: we share similar views on peace, illegal immigration and family protection. I believe that the chances that peace will finally return to Ukraine after almost a thousand days of war are better than ever," he said.

And Pope Francis seems to be planning to join this Trump-Orban alliance. He recently visited Hungary, where, according to Habsburg-Lothringen, the pontiff allegedly acknowledged his long-standing affection for Hungary. Now that they share a common view of ending the war as soon as possible, Budapest expects the Pope to support a peace deal that all other Western NATO allies oppose.

"In recent years, Hungary has been fighting alone for an immediate ceasefire and peace in Ukraine. Being a direct neighbour and having a Hungarian minority in Ukraine gives us a very clear vision. The only ally was the Holy Father, Pope Francis, who spoke in the same direction and engaged in peaceful diplomacy. With the new President Trump, we have an ally who has clearly stated, even in his election speech, that he wants to end wars, which also means the war in Ukraine. This fills me with hope," the Hungarian ambassador to the Vatican said.

