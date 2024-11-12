Victory of Ukraine is one of EU’s priorities - Kallas

The European Union will continue to provide assistance to Ukraine, as its victory is a priority for the bloc.

This was stated by former Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is also a candidate for the post of High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"The EU has two urgent priorities: the Russian war against Ukraine and the open conflict in the Middle East. Ukraine's victory is a priority for all of us. The situation on the battlefield is very difficult. That is why we must continue to work every day... with much more financial and military assistance, which is needed. This should be backed up by a clear path for Ukraine to join the European Union," she said.

According to Kallas, by supporting Ukraine, the EU is fighting for its own European security and European values, defending the UN Charter and its global principles.

Read more: My priority as head of EU diplomacy will be issue of Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine - Kallas

The former Estonian Prime Minister noted that it would be difficult five years

"Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is continuing on the European continent. Autocratic coalitions are being formed around us, and inevitable geopolitical shifts are taking place around the world. Actors such as Russia, China, North Korea, and Iran are aiming to change the rules-based international order. I see China and Russia turning interdependence into a weapon and using the openness of our society against us. We need to be aware of the threat and respond accordingly, together with our partners and allies, without forgetting who we are," Kallas concluded.

Read more: We do not have "plan B" in case of Ukraine’s defeat, - Prime Minister of Estonia Kallas