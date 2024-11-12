Yesterday was black day for enemy in Kursk region. 10 armoured vehicles were destroyed, surviving occupiers fled to their landings - 47th SMB

On 11 November 2024, the occupiers attempted to storm the positions of the Defence Forces in the Kursk direction in 5-6 assaults.

Anastasiia Blyshchyk, a press officer of the 47th separate mechanised brigade, said this on television

The situation is difficult, but it is under control and there is nothing critical for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Yesterday was indeed a black day for the Russian occupiers, who tried to assault in 5-6 runs, meaning they tried to fly in with armoured vehicles and assault the settlements. However, 10 units of armoured vehicles were destroyed by the soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade. In particular, 3 armoured personnel carriers were destroyed by mines, while other vehicles were destroyed by FPV drones and 'Stugna' ATGMs. Other armoured vehicles were destroyed by neighbouring brigades with whom we are standing here in the same direction. The Russian invaders were also eliminated. The part that was lucky enough to survive scattered and hid somewhere in the woods. That is, yesterday there was a failed assault by the Russian occupiers," the spokeswoman said.

Blyshchyk confirmed that the occupiers had indeed shot Ukrainian prisoners of war once again and demonstrated criminal non-compliance with the Geneva Convention. In addition, according to her, Ukrainian defenders received information from one of the prisoners about the names of the occupiers who tortured and executed Ukrainian soldiers.

"Recently, soldiers of the 47th Brigade captured a Russian serviceman of the 155th Brigade and, according to him, he witnessed torture, shooting and posthumous beheading of Ukrainian prisoners. And then he told us everything - the names of all those who gave the order and committed this war crime. I am confident and I believe that the day will come when we will punish these Russian criminals," Blyshchyk emphasised.

Involvement of military personnel from the DPRK

Answering a question about the use of North Korean military in the Kursk region, she noted that no representatives from the DPRK have been observed in the area of responsibility of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade and related brigades.

"So far, they have not been used en masse and we do not know when they will start throwing them. But I suspect that at first the Russian occupiers will protect their own soldiers, and the DPRK soldiers will be the first to be thrown in. I don't know if they are aware of this. We also don't know how they will perform in battle. However, we need to understand that we have had a full-scale invasion for almost 3 years now, Ukrainian defenders are trained, we are experienced, and we cannot say the same about the DPRK military," Blyshchyk said.

She also added that the enemy cannot use 50,000 DPRK troops at once.

Many are now talking about this massive Russian offensive in the Kursk sector, but we must understand that when the Armed Forces of Ukraine are on the defensive, we have a great opportunity to eliminate as many Russian occupiers as possible. If we are on the defensive now, this is a great opportunity to kill these 50,000," the spokeswoman said.

Answering a question about the attitude of civilians in Kursk region to the Ukrainian military, Blyshchyk said: "At first, they were, of course, scared, because they had been told on TV all these years that we were all so terrible, that we torture and kill. But they saw with their own eyes that no one was hurting them. On the contrary, people were helping them and bringing them water, food, and medicine. However, we have to remember that these are Russians with whom we have to be careful and keep them at a distance."