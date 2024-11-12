Film about "love of Ukrainian woman and Russian man" is to be shown in Tallinn: Ukrainian State Film Agency urged not to do so

In Estonia, the Tallinn Film Festival PÖFF is planning to screen the film Deaf Lovers by Russian director Boris Guts. The Ukrainian State Film Agency called on the organizers to cancel the screening of the film as one that "carries the risk of propaganda."

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The festival website states that the film Deaf Lovers tells the story of a boy and a girl with hearing impairments who meet in Istanbul. They fall in love, but "everything is not as it seems" because she is Ukrainian and he is Russian.

"The author goes even further and through the main characters makes a great generalization that one cannot be deaf to the war, but one cannot be dumb either. It takes generations for social memory to fade away and no longer interfere with love," the film's description reads.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency emphasized that given Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the numerous sufferings of the Ukrainian people, it is especially important to ensure that cultural platforms do not become tools for films that blur the boundaries of understanding the reality of Ukrainians.

"We are deeply convinced that allowing the screening of Russian films in the current context carries the risk of propaganda that justifies aggression and may be part of the aggressor's information strategy," they said.

