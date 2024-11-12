French President Emmanuel Macron said that nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukrainians and Europe without Europeans.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda, Macron said this at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Paris on 12 November.

According to Macron, further support for Ukraine should remain an absolute priority.

He also stressed that Russia's involvement of the North Korean military is a serious escalation.

"The security of our citizens requires a strong Ukraine, a strong Europe and a strong Alliance. We will continue to call for NATO and Allies to provide all the support Ukraine needs for as long as it takes. This is the only way to negotiate. And I want to make it clear that nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukrainians and Europe without Europeans," Macron said.

Macron also added that Europe has long avoided taking responsibility for its security, and recalled his idea of restoring Europe's "strategic autonomy".

As reported earlier, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris. They spent 20 minutes talking about Ukraine one-on-one, without a large delegation of aides, indicating the political sensitivity of the discussion.