Occupiers attack Sumy region daily with average of 30 KABs and 40 FPV drones - RMA

Every day, Russian troops strike the Sumy region with an average of 30 KABs and 40 FPV drones

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Artiukh.

Thus, he said that every day in the Sumy region, on average, 30 KABs and 40 FPV drones are recorded, which cause great damage to border communities, as well as the regional center.

"During these days in November, 8 KABs were used in Krasnopillia. Six people were wounded. The infrastructure was destroyed: a school, one of the best in the region, a kindergarten, residential buildings and shops. The issue of evacuating the population from the Krasnopilska community will be raised at the Defense Council, as it is about protecting and preserving the lives of several thousand people, including children," said Artiukh.

He also said that in total, almost 39 thousand people have already been evacuated from the border communities, including 7 thousand children.

