Blinken heads to Brussels: He will discuss support for Ukraine with NATO and EU

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is heading to Brussels on November 12-13 to discuss support for Ukraine with European allies amid concerns about President-elect Donald Trump's future policies.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the US State Department.

According to the State Department, during a meeting with his counterparts in Brussels on November 12-13, Blinken will discuss support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression.

It is known that Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will also be in Brussels at that time.

Representatives of the Biden administration have stated that they plan to ensure the deployment of the assistance already allocated to Ukraine before the end of the presidential term to help it regain its positions.

A Biden administration official told Reuters that efforts are underway to strengthen Ukraine's position, increase military assistance, and coordinate with international partners.

Key allies include not only Europe, but also countries such as South Korea, which can play an important role against the backdrop of a strengthening alliance between Russia and North Korea.