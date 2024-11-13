Schedules of power outages for enterprises return in Volyn and Prykarpattia
Schedules of power outages are returning to Ukraine, but so far this will apply only to enterprises.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to "Prykarpattiaoblenergo" and "Volynoblenergo".
It is noted that power limitation schedules (PLS) are documents that contain a list of large consumers in the region and the capacity to which these enterprises must reduce their consumption.
The restrictions will come into effect for the enterprises of Ivano-Frankivsk and Volyn regions from 13 November in the amount of 5 stages. The schedules will be introduced from 07:00 to 20:00.
The reason for the restrictions is the damage to critical infrastructure by the Russians and the drop in air temperature.
