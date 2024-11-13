US delivered 83% of promised ammunition and 67% of promised air defense equipment to Ukraine, with more than $9 billion left for aid - Pentagon

Since Congress passed additional funding for Ukraine in April 2024, the United States has provided Ukraine with 83% of the promised ammunition from US warehouses, 67% of the promised air defence capabilities, and 60% of the promised firepower.

This was stated by Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder, Censor.NET reports citing Voice of America.

"From the approval of the additional funding until mid-October, we delivered 83% of the critical ammunition promised from our warehouses to Ukraine. In particular, 155 mm artillery shells, GMLRS (missiles for HIMARS - Ed.), ammunition for Patriot and NASAMS systems, etc. We have also delivered 67% of our promised other air defence capabilities, including missiles for the Stinger and HAWK, and have met 60% of our commitments for firepower, including small diameter bombs and 105mm ammunition," Ryder explained.

According to him, after Congress approved additional funding in April, the United States has delivered thousands of artillery shells, thousands of armoured vehicles, thousands of HIMARS missiles and anti-tank weapons, dozens of artillery systems, hundreds of air defence missiles, one Patriot battery and dozens of other systems to Ukraine.

"Together with our allies and partners, we have almost completed the delivery of the strategic air defence systems we pledged to provide at the NATO Summit," the spokesman added.

The Pentagon also clarified that as of 12 November, the United States still has the ability to provide Ukraine with more than $9 billion worth of weapons and equipment.

7.1 billion is available under the PDA programme, including $4.3 billion approved by Congress in April and another $2.8 billion that became available after accounting adjustments at the US Department of Defence.

Another $2.2 billion is available for the USAI programme, under which the US orders weapons for Ukraine from manufacturers.

"We will continue to provide assistance and will use available funds to ensure that Ukraine has everything it needs to deter and combat Russian aggression," the US Department of Defence spokesman said.

