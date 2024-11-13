Russian Federation takes 6 Tu-95MS into sky, they have already approached launch boundaries - Air Force

On the night of Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 6 Russian Tu-95MS planes took off from Olenegorsk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the enemy aircraft was expected to arrive at the launch area at 5:00.

The Air Force has not yet reported on the launches.

"We will inform you about the change in the situation additionally! Do not ignore the air raid alert," the statement said.

Earlier, the CCD reported that the Russians were ready for massive shelling of Ukraine, missiles were accumulated, and aviation had practised launch tactics.

As a reminder, on the morning of 11 November, Tu-95 and MiG-31K bombers took off in Russia. An air alert was announced throughout Ukraine, but it later turned out that the enemy aircraft were imitating missile launches.