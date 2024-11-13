Missile heading for Poltava and Cherkasy regions - Air Force (updated)

The Air Force informs about the launch of missiles by enemy strategic aviation. Currently, the missile is being detected in Chernihiv region, heading for Kyiv region. It is not yet known whether there are other targets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

"Attention! A missile in Chernihiv region heading for Kyiv region!" the statement reads.

Later, the Air Force reported that the target was changing course towards Poltava region.

According to the Air Force, the missile is currently travelling in the north of Cherkasy region! The course is south-west!

As of 6.50 a.m. on 13 November, an air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine. No further information is available at this time.

As reported, the Russian Federation launched 6 Tu-95MS into the sky at night. Monitors reported the launches.