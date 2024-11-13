Restrictions on electricity consumption for business and industry will apply today - "Ukrenergo" (updated)

Today, on November 13, 2024, Ukrenergo will temporarily restrict electricity consumption for business and industry.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Ukrenergo.

As noted, the restrictions will be in effect throughout the day. Currently, no restrictions are expected for household consumers.

DTEK has explained that on the instructions of Ukrenergo, electricity restrictions will be imposed on industry and business in the Kyiv, Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, and Donetsk regions.

"Today, on November 13, from 07:00 a.m. to 08:00 p.m., companies have to reduce their consumption. Ukrenergo has issued a corresponding order.

Reasons: deficit in the power system due to previous shelling by Russia and lower temperatures. Please use electricity sparingly. Power engineers across the country are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation in the power grid," DTEK emphasizes.