37 out of 90 UAVs and 4 missiles were shot down. 47 drones lost locally, 2 flew out of Ukraine - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with missiles of various types, guided aerial bombs and attack drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET reports.

"In total, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected 96 air attack vehicles (excluding GAB):

- 2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk region - fired at Sumy region;
- 2 Kh-101 cruise missiles - Russian Federation from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area - the Caspian Sea;
- 2 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region - Russian Federation;
- 90 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unidentified drones from Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel districts - Russian Federation," the statement said.

Read more: Russian Federation takes 6 Tu-95MS into sky, they have already approached launch boundaries - Air Force

As of 10:00 a.m., two Kh-101 cruise missiles, two "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 37 UAVs were confirmed downed in Kyiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions

At the same time, 47 enemy drones were lost in different regions of Ukraine, and two UAVs left Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Belarus and Russia.

Two drones are currently in the air, and combat operations are ongoing.

Read more: Missiles on Kyiv, explosions heard in capital, air defence system in operation (updated)

