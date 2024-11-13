Ruscists stormed Vovchansk district 8 times. 404 strikes were made on positions of AFU - OTG "Kharkiv"

The defense forces in the Kharkiv sector are holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupiers, the situation remains difficult and has not changed significantly.

On November 12, the Russians stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk 8 times.

Russian troops carried out 6 air strikes, using 7 KABs, 8 UAMs, and 67 kamikaze drone strikes. They fired 404 times at the positions of Ukraine's defenders.

Losses in the Russian army personnel

Over the past day, the occupiers lost 109 servicemen, 33 of them irretrievably, and 76 in ambulances.

Losses in equipment

Defense forces destroyed and damaged 73 pieces of weapons and military equipment, including:

2 artillery systems

1 armored combat vehicle;

20 vehicles;

4 units of special equipment;

46 UAVs.

Destroyed:

1 UAV launch position;

1 place of ammunition storage;

2 places of storage of fuel and lubricants.

