Russian drone attack on Kharkiv: three people hospitalized

Four people were injured in today's drone attacks on Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Three women and one man were injured by the occupiers. Two victims were hospitalized with shrapnel wounds - a 74-year-old man and a woman. An 84-year-old woman was hospitalized with a hypertensive crisis," the statement said.

It is also noted that a 53-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

According to Syniehubov, information about the victims may still be updated.

